LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than six months after being nominated by President Joe Biden, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday voted to move forward with the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India. However, the nomination now must go to the full Senate, which will vote at a later date on whether to confirm Garcetti. Garcetti did attending Wednesday’s proceedings in Washington, D.C. The mayor was nominated to be India’s ambassador by President Joe Biden back in July. Garcetti also served as a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign. During his appearance before the committee on Dec....

