Its hard times out there for sure so a lot of us are looking for ways to earn some extra money. Did you know you could make a living selling farts? Its true, and a good one! In fact, one Tiktoker, and former 90 Day Fiancee contestant was making 30k a month doing it….until she had a medical emergency from breaking wind too much! Man, all this time trying to play it off like I wasnt the one farting in public when I could’ve been charging money for it? Talk about a missed opportunity. Also, hurting yourself farting has to be a top 5 most eombarrasing ER visit right?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO