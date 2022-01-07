ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 62473 called home by three registered sex offenders by week ending Jan. 1

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently three registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62473 as of the week ending Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62473...

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastcentralreporter.com

One registered pharmacist license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 62447 during Q1

At least one registered pharmacist license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 62447 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Mother admits killing daughter, 7, by conning doctors into treating fake illness: ‘Painful tests and procedures resulting in death”

A mother in Colorado charged with murder after pretending for years that her daughter was terminally ill has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 7-year-old’s death.Kelly Turner, 43, entered the plea on Monday in connection with the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant, who prosecutors say was subjected to unnecessary and life-threatening procedures as a result of her mother’s lies. She died in hospice.Ms Turner wept as she pleaded guilty to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death, the Denver Post reported – in addition to two theft charges. She is next due in court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders
MotorBiscuit

New Law Allegedly Could Allow Police to Shut Down Your Vehicle with Universal “Kill Switch”

Government oversight is one of the major chasms that separate Republicans and Democrats, at least historically. But the issue of government control has been a popular one lately with COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. However, a new law from Washington may require all new cars to install kill switches that law enforcement can control at their discretion to mitigate drunk driving and police chases.
POLITICS
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Parents with split custody battling in court over vaccination of kids

Parents who share custody of their children are, in some cases, going to court over an inability to agree on vaccinating their kids against COVID-19. “It seems like there’s a real surge of requests right now,” says attorney Stephanie Judd with Judd & Fricke in Grand Rapids. “It’s not uncommon for parents to disagree about medical decisions but vaccinations are usually a pretty rare one.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Montanan

COVID orphans: The pandemic’s hidden toll on children who lose parents, caregivers

Even with vaccines, masks and contact tracing, COVID-19 has likely caused an outsized impact on some of Montana’s youngest residents. In a recent publication in the journal “Pediatrics,” early estimates show that nearly 500 children have experienced the loss of a primary caregiver or parent in the state. While the number and calculations are based […] The post COVID orphans: The pandemic’s hidden toll on children who lose parents, caregivers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eastcentralreporter.com

286 Jasper County residents in their 30s test positive for COVID-19

As of Jan. 10, there have been 286 Jasper County residents in their 30s who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers being reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,274 residents in their 30s in the county who had been tested, meaning that 8.7...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Sandy Post

Ex-Clackamas staffer sentenced to 90 days jail for bias crime

Collin Michael Williams, 21, also receives 60 months probation after guilty plea for August 2021 incidentA former Clackamas County employee convicted of spray-painting a Nazi swastika next to a memorial for a Black man who died after attempting suicide while incarcerated was sentenced on Jan. 10 to 90 days behind bars, 60 months of probation and $1,080 in fines. Collin Michael Williams, who is white, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief, charges he received upon his arrest in August. Charged initially with four counts totaling a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Daily Montanan

Report finds problems with foster child program, including missing protection and safety plans

An investigation by Montana’s Legislative Auditor released this week shows the state’s foster care system hampered by obsolete software, inconsistent leadership and approach to reports of abuse or neglect, and it dismantles the notion that the rise in foster-care kids is due solely to a disproportionate increase in drug use. The number of kids in […] The post Report finds problems with foster child program, including missing protection and safety plans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Ottawa County updates school isolation, quarantine rules

OTTAWA COUNTY — Local guidance for K-12 schools is now aligned with state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 isolations and quarantines. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health, along with the Kent County Health Department, issued a press release Tuesday, Jan. 11, to announce the reconciling of an August health order to reflect updates made by the CDC and MDHHS.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy