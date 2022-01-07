ZIP Code 62473 called home by three registered sex offenders by week ending Jan. 1

Collin Michael Williams, 21, also receives 60 months probation after guilty plea for August 2021 incidentA former Clackamas County employee convicted of spray-painting a Nazi swastika next to a memorial for a Black man who died after attempting suicide while incarcerated was sentenced on Jan. 10 to 90 days behind bars, 60 months of probation and $1,080 in fines. Collin Michael Williams, who is white, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief, charges he received upon his arrest in August. Charged initially with four counts totaling a...
