ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The 2022 Broncos Opponents Schedule Has Been Released

By A.J.
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure, we still have one game left on the 2021 schedule this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Empower Field, but with another year of no playoffs for the Broncos, the best we'll be able to do after this weekend is look towards the...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
NFL

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

A quick glance at the playoff field gives a pretty good idea of why there is such volatility in NFL coaching offices. Philadelphia Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has his team in the playoffs. Zac Taylor, in just his third season, took the Cincinnati Bengals from the basement of the league to the AFC North title.
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Home#Jets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

For the past few head coaching cycles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned as a candidate to watch. However, he has yet to be hired to run his own team. Maybe that changes this year. As of this afternoon, Bieniemy reportedly already had one interview request,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos request three interviews for head-coaching vacancy

The Broncos moved on from head coach Vic Fangio earlier Monday, and they’ve naturally started eyeing potential replacements. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter links), the Broncos requested interviews with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports (via Twitter) that the Broncos have also requested an interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West

2021 record: 12-5. Last meeting: Chiefs 28-24 on Jan. 8. Comment: The Broncos’ new coach will inherit a 13-game losing streak to Kansas City, which has won five consecutive AFC West titles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 9-0 all-time against the Broncos. Las Vegas. 2021 record: 10-7. Last meeting: Raiders...
NFL
New Country 99.1

Who Will The Broncos Next Coach Be? Top 10 Candidates For the Job

With Vic Fangio out as the Denver Broncos Head Coach, the search has begun for his replacement. What kind of Head Coach do we need in Denver? We've got some ideas. After another losing season and our 13th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos decided it was time to part ways with Vic Fangio as the team's Head Coach. Vic wrapped up his 3rd year of a 4-year deal, which is one year longer than his predecessor, Vance Joseph, was given. Outside of a proven veteran QB, the Denver Broncos have the foundation to really do something special in the NFL. Now we need a leader who's going to take what we have, and hopefully, solve our QB situation, to take us back to the promised land. Winning records, playoff appearances, and eventually a fourth Super Bowl trophy to throw a parade for. So who's out there that could potentially be our next leader for the Denver Broncos? Here's our Top 5.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy