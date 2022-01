Sometimes you just want a tree to stay green year-round. You may need privacy from a neighbor, or you may need a specimen with color and texture to accent your landscape. Narrow or columnar conifers may be the answer. Traditionally, most people use arborvitaes (Thuja spp. and cvs., Zones 2–8) for this purpose. But not all arborvitaes are equally hardy, as evidenced by the huge number of them that died in the Mountain West over the freezing winter of 2019–2020. Instead, turn to one of these hardy options that should do well in our area.

