The Arts Center of Kershaw County is thrilled to announce the return of New York City’s Ben Rosenblum Trio Thursday, January 20th at 7:00 pm. This special performance will be held in the Black Box Theatre on the Art Center’s campus, providing a New York-like jazz scene for the audience. Tickets are $35.00 and include a deluxe Charcuterie Box by Jenny Lackey. There will be a cash bar available for patrons. Tickets may be purchased online at www.fineartscenter.org, by calling 803.425.7676 or by stopping by the Box Office at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden. Seating is very limited and COVID guidelines will be followed.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO