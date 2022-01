I was never a fan of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" while it was airing. I only became a fan after I binge-watched the entire series on Netflix. It took me the better part of the initial pandemic quarantine to watch it. I remember thinking at the end of every season, "WOW! I couldn't imagine having to wait an entire year to watch the next season. It must have been torture." Well, now I can honestly say that I know that feeling. The thought of having to wait for an entire trip around the sun, until I can watch more Yellowstone, is torture.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO