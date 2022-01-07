Bulgaria's Population Falls 11.5 Percent In Decade

Scotland’s population will fall after reaching a peak in 2028 if current trends continue, according to new research.National Records of Scotland (NRS) projects the population will rise slightly to 5.48 million in 2028 before falling to 5.39 million by 2045.Currently, 5.47 million people live in Scotland.If past trends in births, deaths and migration continue, then by 2045 there will be 200,000 fewer children (a fall of 22%) and 300,000 more people over 65 (an increase of 30%).NEW 📉 Our Population Projection for Scotland shows Scotland’s population is due to fall by 2045. Most of the drop is driven by a...
