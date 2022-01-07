ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria's Population Falls 11.5 Percent In Decade

Cover picture for the articleBulgaria's population has declined by 11.5 percent over the past decade, according to preliminary census results. The population fell by more than 844,000 people, from 7.3 million to 6.5...

Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister has tested positive for the coronavirus as the European Union member country experiences a nationwide resurgence of infections, officials said Wednesday. Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press...
EU livestock populations fall 8.9% in 20 years

According to the figures, the number of head declined for each livestock population during the period under consideration. The largest overall decline was recorded for the number of sheep. The reduction in pig numbers was relatively modest. The EU has a sizeable livestock population. In 2020, there were 146 million...
How can tourists in Bulgaria use Bwin’s sportsbooks?

Bulgaria is a country located in Eastern Europe famous for all sorts of things, including tourism. Despite not being the most economically–developed country in the region, Bulgaria offers stunning wildlife and tons of tourists sports. No wonder people from all over the world visit this place every year. Besides providing tourists with loads of attractions, the country offers several winter and summer resorts that allow people to practice winter sports and hang out by the beach.
In ten years, Bulgaria population drops 840,000, stands at 6,500,000

Bulgaria's population has declined by 11.5 percent in the past decade, according to the 2021 census. The National Statistical Institute reports that Bulgaria's population fell by 844,000 people, from some 7.3 million in 2011, to its current 6.5 million. Officials said the declining population was due to low birth rates,...
Bulgaria's leaders self-isolate after speaker COVID-positive

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s top leaders are self-isolating after being in contact with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s chief health inspector said Tuesday. Speaker Nikola Minchev felt unwell and later tested positive for COVID-19, the parliament’s press office said.
Bulgaria’s daily coronavirus infections at record high

SOFIA (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Bulgaria, the European Union’s least vaccinated country, jumped to 7,062 on Wednesday, setting a daily record, official data showed. The fifth wave of the pandemic, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, killed 89...
Scotland’s population forecast to fall after peaking in 2028

Scotland’s population will fall after reaching a peak in 2028 if current trends continue, according to new research.National Records of Scotland (NRS) projects the population will rise slightly to 5.48 million in 2028 before falling to 5.39 million by 2045.Currently, 5.47 million people live in Scotland.If past trends in births, deaths and migration continue, then by 2045 there will be 200,000 fewer children (a fall of 22%) and 300,000 more people over 65 (an increase of 30%).NEW 📉 Our Population Projection for Scotland shows Scotland’s population is due to fall by 2045. Most of the drop is driven by a...
Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
