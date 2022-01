Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a classic and equally divisive N64 game, because according to a new leak, the game in question is coming to the platform, via the Nintendo eShop, in just a few weeks. Back on March 18, 2020, almost two years ago, Nightdive Studios and Valiant Entertainment announced a remaster of Shadow Man, appropriately titled, Shadow Man Remastered. At the time, the remaster was not only announced for Nintendo Switch, but PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Since then, it's come to PC, but none of the console versions have dropped and right now there's no official word of when they will drop, but it may be soon, or at least the Nintendo Switch version is seemingly imminent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO