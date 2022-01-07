ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd Kicks Off New Music Era With Old Man Makeup and Sonic Experience for 'Dawn FM' Launch

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd kicked off another distinctive chapter in his musical oeuvre on Thursday with a unique "sonic experience." Marking the launch of his new album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd hosted a livestreamed event, 103.5 Dawn FM. Standing inside an elevated DJ booth in a crowded club drenched in blue...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Weeknd Turns Into an Old Man for the Cover of His New Album, ‘Dawn FM’

Plenty of pop stars get tired of looking perfect all the time and do things to mess up or dirty up their images — but Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, has taken that to a new level over the course of the past two years. In videos and other appearances for his “After Hours” album and its surreal bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline, he used prosthetics to make his face appear beaten, bruised, swathed in bandages and even overloaded with botox — and for his new album, “Dawn FM,” which drops this Friday, he’s apparently decided to age himself 40 years. The Weeknd revealed...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

The Weeknd Announces Ambitious New Era & Album Dawn FM

As the years have gone by, The Weeknd has emerged as a star capable of building vibrant and immersive new worlds alongside his album releases. His 2020 album, After Hours, was arguably his first major endeavor drawing a line between Abel Tesfaye and The Weeknd persona, portraying the latter as the blood-covered, red-suited protagonist we now know and love navigating a dark, twisted world filled with drugs, parties, and women intent on killing him. Now, the “Blinding Lights” singer is doing it all again with its follow-up album, Dawn FM — his fifth studio album and the next chapter for his tortured main character.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”. Dawn FM...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Amazon Music#Sonic#Dj#Dawn Fm#Oneohtrix Point
TODAY.com

See The Weeknd transform into a new person for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd is welcoming in 2022 with a dramatic new look. On Sunday night, he teased an upcoming project by tweeting, “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…”. The musician, 31, explained the cryptic message on Monday by sharing a video on his social media platforms and announcing his new album, “Dawn FM,” which will be released on Jan. 7.
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Weeknd reveals tracklist for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album ‘Dawn FM’ in a new video shared on social media – watch below. ‘Dawn FM’ will arrive on Friday (January 7) and is The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) fifth album in addition to three mixtapes released in 2011.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Juicy J Co-Signs 'Dawn FM': 'The Weeknd Music Will Heal Us'

As The Weeknd and his fans celebrate the surprise-drop of his new album Dawn FM, Juicy J took to Twitter to give the project an early co-sign. “The Weeknd music will heal Us,” the 46-year-old rapper tweeted on Thursday (January 6). Dawn FM features multiple voiceovers from actor Jim...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Enters an Alternate Reality With Swedish House Mafia Remix of ‘Sacrifice’

UPDATE (1/12): The Weeknd has offered up a new remix of “Sacrifice” featuring Swedish House Mafia that comes with a completely new music video as well. The “alternate world” clip isn’t nearly as creepy as the original, though it does boast some strange touches as white-eyed, levitating dancers achieve ultimate euphoria in what looks like a high school gymnasium. The “Sacrifice” remix is also one of three new tracks the Weeknd has added to the expanded version of new album, Dawn FM. The other is a remix of “Take My Breath” featuring Agents of Time, as well as a previously-released Swedish...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
udiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Confirms New Album, ‘Dawn FM’ Will Drop This Friday

The Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released this coming Friday, January 7. The artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – teased the news over the New Year weekend on his Instagram, writing that people should “wake up at dawn tomorrow”. He also shared a screengrab of a text message exchange in which he decides to “just drop the whole thing”.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy