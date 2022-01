UK retailers have had a good start to 2022. Most of them have upgraded their Q4 profits. We explain why Sainsbury’s. JD Sports and Tesco are good buys. UK stocks have started 2022 well, with the FTSE 100 index jumping close to its all-time high. Some of its best-performing equities this year are in the hospitality, energy, and aviation sectors. In this article, we will look at some of the best UK retail stocks to add in your Individual Savings Account (ISA).

