Push Gaming has praised the signing of “another deal with another tier-one partner,” as the supplier teams-up with online gambling group 888. This will see the former integrate a selection of its igaming suite to the 888casino igaming brand, with the deal to initially include Jammin’ Jars, Jammin’ Jars 2, Razor Shark, Mystery Museum and Wild Swarm, ahead of further launches which are planned for a later stage.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO