Sir Clive E.C. Banfield, 88, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, a much loved and well respected “citizen of the world,” passed away on Dec. 26, 2021. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad in 1933, Clive attended high school and St. Mary’s College of the Immaculate Conception on government scholarships. Upon graduation, he spent six months in a Benedictine monastery under a vow of silence in preparation for the priesthood before changing paths and accepting a government position at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.

