So, this summer will mark two years since The Last of Us Part II released, which is precisely the kind of information that makes me believe we’ve been stuck in some weird time bubble since the pandemic began. Anyway, everyone knows that the modern day gamer is restless, and so two years without a new game from a popular series is positively disastrous. One could even say that The Last of Us is a dead franchise. Fear not, because apparently, that could be about to change.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO