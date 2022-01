Today marks the final day of Epic's holiday free games offer, and it is ending the promotion with a mighty big bang. As in, you can claim not just a single title today, but all three Tomb Raider games that are part of the reboot trilogy. There's even some DLC sprinkled in. If you missed out on the trilogy (or just want to own the games on another launcher), now is the time to pounce.

