FKA twigs to drop new mixtape CAPRISONGS

Happy new year! So far, 2022 is already proving exciting as The Weeknd has announced his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday. The artist teased the LP over the weekend on his social media with an image of a text message that read, “just drop the whole thing.”
Roddy Ricch was never known to miss when it came to any music he released, up until last month's Live Life Fast. His long-awaited sophomore studio album was received with mixed reviews, with some being extremely critical of his approach to the record. In response to these complaints, as well...
Frank Ocean has shared a new song via his Blonded Radio show for Apple Music. The artist's Christmas special episode of the occasional radio show aired on Christmas Day, and included an almost nine-minute-long new song from him, while he also spoke with Wim "The Iceman" Hof, a Dutch motivational speaker and athlete, during the show.
FKA Twigs has previewed more new music on her TikTok account – you can hear the latest snippets below. The artist is thought to be readying the release of a new mixtape which she has previously described as a “deep, emotional and honest” project. After sharing a...
A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
Watch: Zendaya Shares SWEET Spidey Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland. Just days after leaving the world speechless in a custom Valentino gown at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya is slaying us all once again with a bold new look. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the 25-year-old actress...
Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Britney Spears revealed how she’s staying fit this holiday season. In a recent video posted on Instagram, the “Lucky” singer showed off her dance skills, which is her way of working out. The pop star admitted that she had taken a brief hiatus from recording new dancing...
After giving fans a far-away glimpse of Selena Gomez’s new back tattoo earlier this month, the singer’s tattoo artist showed what the ink looks like up close in a new photo on Dec. 28. Selena Gomez finally debuted the intricacies of her latest tattoo in a new photo...
21 Savage continues his run of scene-stealing guest features with his verse on “Thought I Was Playing,” a standout track from Gunna’s new album DS4EVER. As highlighted by fans on social media, 21 adds shares his own opinion on Kanye West’s split from Kim Kardashian, claiming that Ye is the one who dumped Kim, not the other way around.
It runs in the family. Blue Ivy may only be 10-years-old, but it’s safe to say that she’s already a budding fashion icon. But that’s no major surprise, right? After all, she’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter. And she’s casually been making stylish cameos since 2018.
The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Rapper Future's ex-girlfriend/mother to his son Hendrix, Joie Chavis, is denying she went all the way with Diddy on his mega-yacht despite photos of the two making out intensely. The 34-year-old businesswoman decided to finally address the photos of her with the music mogul taken back in September. They were...
Ariana Grande has found herself an unlikely celebrity doppelgänger in supermodel Gigi Hadid. Over the weekend, Gigi shared several photos from her most recent Moschino campaign on Instagram, and in the pics, she looks like she could be Ari's twin. In one of the snapshots, Gigi wears a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses with a lollipop to match, and in another, she went full mod in a plaid bustier top with a coordinating miniskirt and jacket.
Fabolous is one of the best-dressed rappers in the game. Not many of his peers can match up to his fashion sense and it extends to every aspect of his life, including working out. On Thursday (January 6), Fabolous put on his best workout outfit and joined his fellow New...
