FKA twigs to drop new mixtape CAPRISONGS

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO