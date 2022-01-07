ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Reduces Iran Sanctions Threat from Any Violation to 90% Enrichment

By Foreign Desk Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US wants to use “snapback sanctions” to deter Iran from enriching weapons-grade uranium – a mechanism that was meant to be used in response to any violation of the 2015 nuclear deal. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israelis...

Iran Sanctions 52 Americans on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing, Drawing U.S. Rebuke

Iran announced sanctions against more than 50 American individuals over the killing two years ago of Tehran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, drawing a strong rebuke from Washington on Sunday. The Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said the 52 US nationals had been blacklisted for “their role in the terrorist crime...
US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
Jake Sullivan
Donald Trump
National Security Advisor’s Statement on Iranian Threats and Provocations Against American Citizens Says Should Iran Attack Any of Our Nationals It Will Face Severe Consequences

January 10, 2022 - On Monday, the White House released the following:. Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iranian Threats and Provocations Against American Citizens. Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 51 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the...
POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
North Korea's Kim urges more 'military muscle' after hypersonic missile test

Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of a hypersonic missile, state media said Wednesday, and urged North Korea to press ahead with building more "strategic military muscle" despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme. After the launch, Kim said North Korea must "further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country's strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernize the army", according to KCNA. The Tuesday test, which came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss Pyongyang's weapons programme, sparked swift condemnation, with the US State Department branding it a "threat... to the international community."
Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country's "war deterrent." The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea.
Team Trump is melting down as probe by N.Y. AG Letitia James intensifies

Former President Donald Trump is getting quite nervous as civil and criminal investigations into his family business intensify. Members of his inner circle, clearly unnerved by the progressing probes, are becoming more openly defiant toward investigators and more desperate in their accusations. Team Trump went after New York Attorney General...
‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
