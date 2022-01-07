ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 147

US vs dem
5d ago

"Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC".... but then they realized there was no need, because Sh*tshow Joe and the democrats are doing a great job of destroying the country even without their help.

Reply(25)
80
God OfHell
4d ago

They already had them flow to the USA by the Biden Administration. Now they just have to activate them. Clearly shows the Biden Administration and the Democrats have placed our country in danger as they seek power.

Reply
8
Bad O Knows
5d ago

They need help they act like they wanted us out until the reality kicked in they have to battle ISIS without help.

Reply(8)
15
