Protests

Russia Sends Troops to Put Down Kazakhstan Uprising as Fresh Violence Erupts

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan’s main city of Almaty on Thursday as Russia sent in paratroopers to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow’s closest former Soviet...

Related
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Military Personnel#Moscow#Police#Protest#Soviet#Reuters
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Kazakhstan reminds Putin what he really needs to fear

Evgeny Finkel is an associate professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Janetta Azarieva is a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yitzhak Brudny is the Jay and Leonie Darwin chair in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Kazakhstan called for assistance. Why did Russia dispatch troops so quickly?

On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
POLITICS
AFP

UN slams Kazakhstan after soldiers seen wearing UN helmets amid unrest

The United Nations on Monday criticized Kazakhstan after government soldiers there were seen wearing the UN peacekeepers' blue helmets during last week's violent unrest. "We have conveyed our concern to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan directly on this issue, and we've received assurances from them that this issue had been addressed," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. He added: "Any UN troop and police-contributing countries are to use UN insignia only when they are performing their mandated tasks as UN peacekeepers in the context of their deployment within a UN peacekeeping operation, as mandated by the UN Security Council." Photos posted on social media showed several soldiers in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty dressed in military fatigues and wearing blue helmets with UN insignia.
MILITARY
The Independent

Kazakhstan’s president says ‘coup’ attempt defeated as Putin vows to stop ‘colour revolutions’

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has claimed his country has defeated a coup attempt following widespread unrest last week.In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led military bloc CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organisation), Mr Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for “terrorists” was continuing.“Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out ... It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power. We are talking about an attempted coup d’etat,” he said.Following Mr Tokayev’s speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. questions Russia-led peacekeeping troops in Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring reports that peacekeeping forces of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization have been deployed to Kazakhstan and has questions about whether they were legitimately invited to the country, the White House said on Thursday. Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD

