Dolly Parton hits 3 billion streams

Dolly Parton took to social media to pay tribute to Betty White, who died on Friday morning (Dec. 31) at the age of 99. In a post on Saturday morning (Jan. 1) on Twitter, Parton says White “will live forever.” She tweeted: “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing. Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!” The feeling was mutual. In a 2010 interview, White revealed that she was a country music fan, adding that Parton’s “9 to 5” was one of her favorite songs. Said Betty: “I like Dolly’s whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs. I never met Dolly but everything I ever heard about her she was a great gal to know and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics.”
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Ten years and more than a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October of 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977. The album’s pop-friendly title track...
Dolly Parton was recently presented with a stack of new sales certifications from around the world, 47 to be exact! The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden. In 2014, Dolly was already awarded a plaque from the RIAA for over 100 million units sold worldwide.
A Nashville hotel has a week of activities planned in anticipation of Dolly Parton’s 76th birthday. The Graduate is already home to the Parton-inspired, all-pink, disco ball bedazzled “9 to 5” suite sporting a neon “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap” sign. The hotel also has a rooftop bar named after her 29th album, “White Limozeen,” but it will soon take its love of country’s undisputed queen a step further.
Dolly Parton insists it won't "kill anybody to wear their mask". The 75-year-old music legend has been a vocal advocate for mask-wearing, social distancing, and vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and previously donated $1 million to help fund vaccine research. And Dolly has now said she still believes people should...
We're already counting down the days until we can get our hands on Dolly Parton's forthcoming novel, Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with New York Times best-selling author James Patterson. But we now have one more reason to get excited for the project due out March 7. In addition...
Many fans wonder why Dolly Parton doesn’t have any kids. She has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966. She seems very maternal and even created an organization to help children read more called the Imagination Library. Back in 1984, she explained why she never had kids...
Dolly Parton made a surprise announcement on Thursday (January 6). The beloved artist now has a new abundance of plaques and record certifications to add to her collection. Parton took to social media to write, “I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”
Amidst the wardrobe malfunctions, slightly cringe Will Smith covers, and ill-conceived resolutions, this Friday’s revamped, millennial-focused NBC-Does-New-Years-Eve special featured one really special moment that seemed to soar above the others. Approximately twenty minutes before the clock struck midnight, ushering us all from one crazy year into what is sure to be an even crazier one, co-host Miley Cyrus brought out her “baby sister,” fellow singer Noah Cyrus, for a delightful cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
