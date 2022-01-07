ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Managing cattle feed costs is key

By Derrell S. Peel
Woodward News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCow-calf producers are constantly managing many production and marketing challenges. However, as we consider the coming year, one that deserves special attention is to produce and market forage for maximum value. Cattle producers are frequently reminded that they are really in the forage business and that cattle are a...

MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
wisfarmer.com

Controlling feed costs key to dairy profitability

Green Bay – Of all the costs related to operating a dairy farm, feed costs are the only part a producer can actually control, according to Dr. Mike Hutjens a retired professor from the Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences. Hutjens was the leadoff speaker at the...
kmaland.com

Pigs feeding

There were a few surprises in the Dec. 23 USDA Hogs and Pigs report. Overall numbers were down 4% from Dec. 1, 2020, coming in at 74.2 million head. Market hog inventories were also down 4% from a year ago. Breeding herd numbers were up slightly from a year ago.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Virtual fences lower cost, increase efficiency for cattle country

Virtual fences lower cost, increase efficiency for cattle country. An extension educator says cow/calf producers can take a lesson from man’s best friend. Travis Mulliniks with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says there’s been a significant increase in virtual fences in the last five years. “I can now rotational graze or target graze pastures with virtual fence, very similar to a lot of dog owners who have virtual fences for their dogs in their yards.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com

MRLA invites producers to Drought Management Workshop for Cattle

Marias River Livestock Association is hosting a Drought Management for Cattle workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Marias Valley Golf Course Club house at 4 p.m. There will also be a burger bar available for those in attendance. Brian Grebliunas, PhD, who owns and operates North Border Analytics, LLC...
republic-online.com

Kansas cattle on feed down 1 percent

MANHATTAN — Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). This inventory was down 1 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5 percent from...
investing.com

Cal-Maine Plunges as Labor, Feed Costs Dent Earnings

Investing.com – Cal-Maine stock (NASDAQ: CALM ) plummeted 7.3% in Wednesday’s pre-market trading after the egg-producer’s second-quarter earnings fell short of estimates. Higher costs for feed ingredients, processing, packaging, transportation and labor weighed on the earnings even as the company sold more eggs at higher prices. The...
TheConversationCanada

Milk without the cow: Cellular agriculture could be the future of farming, but dairy farmers need help

A new wave of cow-less dairy is hitting the market. In the United States, Perfect Day is using genetically modified fungi to produce milk protein for ice cream at a commercial scale. And pre-commercial companies, like TurtleTree and Better Milk, are engineering mammary cells to produce human and cow milk in laboratories, although these remain in the early stages of development. It might be some time before mammal-less dairy arrives in Canadian grocery stores. But these emerging technologies are part of the fourth agricultural revolution that aims to improve food security, sustainability and agricultural working conditions. With these promises for wins...
ssnewstelegram.com

Sales prices of cattle compared

This Result Demonstration compared pre-conditioned cattle sale prices (averages) during five consecutive years using a 45 Day preconditioning protocol and cattle sale prices during 2021 using a 60 Day pre-conditioning protocol. The results indicated a significant difference between beef prices of preconditioned cattle (+ $59.27) during 2021 when compared to all other previous years (average).
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Managing cost crucial to profit for grocery retailers in 2022

Managing soaring costs across the supply chain will be crucial to the delivery of profit for the big grocery retailers this year, according to Shore Capital analyst Clive Black. His comments come as Food Manufacture​ gears up for a free webinar addressing that issue involving big processors such as ABP...
ssnewstelegram.com

5,444 are sold at cattle sale

Producers sold 5,444 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held recently at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. A total of 187 producer/members consigned and sold cattle in the sale. “The cattle all looked very good and were in...
goldenvalley-news.com

Evaluate vitamin A supplements for cattle

Drought brings many nutritional and animal health-related challenges. Cow performance issues during the grazing season may result from reduced forage quality and quantity. It is possible that cows will enter the fall and winter in lower than desired body condition score and with other potential nutrient deficiencies that may not be noticeable. Vitamin A deficiency is one potential challenge that may arise when feeding drought-affected forages, according to North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension specialists.
ilbusinessdaily.com

Lion Electric Reaches Key Milestone With Possession of Joliet, Illinois Production Facility and Key Management Appointments

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Ill. Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.
