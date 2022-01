New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend. Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO