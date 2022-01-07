ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods: Another Masters win would ECLIPSE my achievements

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary golfer Jack Nicklaus says he has not had the chance to speak to Tiger Woods but believes if he were to win The Masters again it would eclipse the six green jackets he won. The famed golfer was a guest on the Five Clubs podcast where he joked...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 1

95.5 FM WIFC

Golf-Watson to join Nicklaus, Player as Masters honorary starter

(Reuters) – Twice Masters champion Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player this year as an honorary starter at the tournament, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said on Tuesday. Watson, who won the 1977 and 1981 Masters and was runner-up three times among 15 top-10...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Bob Shearer, who won Aussie Open over Jack Nicklaus at Jack's own course, dies

Bob Shearer, who won the 1982 Australian Open over Jack Nicklaus and Payne Stewart, died on Sunday of a heart attack. Shearer was 73. Winner of the 1969 Australian Amateur, the Melbourne native turned professional in 1971. He enjoyed a fruitful career on the Australian Tour, winning 18 tournaments on the circuit and capturing the Order of Merit four times. One of the highlights of his career was the 1982 Australian Open, where he defeated Stewart and Nicklaus—on a course that Nicklaus designed—by four strokes. Shearer also won the 1982 Australian PGA at Royal Melbourne.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jack Nicklaus to design second course at Quivira Los Cabos in Mexico

Jack Nicklaus will return to Mexico to build a second course at Quivira Los Cabos, where he designed Quivira Golf Club that opened in 2014. The routing is in progress, and ground is expected to be broken by the end of 2022 for the as-yet-to-be-named new Jack Nicklaus Signature course. It will be laid out in the northwest portion of the 1,850-acre development in rolling desert foothills and valleys interlaced with arroyos, and the southern portion of the course will offer panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits While Traveling On Vacation: Photos

New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend. Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GolfWRX

WOTW: John Daly’s Rolex Yacht-Master II in Solid Yellow Gold

The PNC Championship is always such a fun tournament to watch and this year was no exception. With fantastic golf played by everyone and Tiger making his first appearance in months, there was something for everyone. Fan favorite, John Daly, and his son played the best golf and took home the red belts! As John accepted his trophy, he did so with a Rolex Yacht-Master II on his wrist.
GOLD
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
thegolfnewsnet.com

Cameron Smith’s girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7 — Cameron Smith is now a multi-time PGA Tour winner, with the Aussie winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions to join his two wins in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and another in the Sony Open in Hawaii. He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 New Orleans team-based event, taking the title with Jonas Blixt in surprising fashion.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Golf.com

This Tiger Woods endurance bet is ONLY for those very physically fit

To capture this Tiger Woods bet properly, we need to frame the arena in that fashion, too. If you’ve played the Plantation Course at Kapalua, you know. But if you haven’t, here are a few experts to say that calling the Hawaiian gem just “hilly” is, well, flat wrong.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington REACTS to hairstyle choice in TV clip from 1992

Padraig Harrington saw the amusing side of a TV clip which surfaced on Twitter more than 30 years ago with an interesting barnet. The Irishman, who captained the European side at the most recent Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, was forthright in his assessment. "Would you look at the head...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters. Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66. Rosaforte covered the biggest stories in golf for Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest....
GOLF
KHON2

Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — No one ever finished more under par in PGA Tour history than Cameron Smith, and he never could appreciate it until his final birdie putt Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not with Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, on his heels every step of the way. […]
GOLF

