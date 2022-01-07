Chester Zoo steps up global conservation

Red squirrel conservation strategies which favour non-native conifer plantations are likely to negatively impact the species, research has warned.The study led by Queen’s University Belfast and the University of St Andrews contends that native predators in native woodland, and not conifer plantations, are the key ingredients for red squirrel survival in Britain and Ireland.This contradicts existing conservation strategies that promote non-native conifer planting and instead highlights the value native predators can deliver to native biodiversity.Academics, along with Ulster Wildlife and citizen scientists, used camera traps to survey more than 700 sites across Northern Ireland over a five-year period for red...
