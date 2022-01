For January 2022, there are no condos available to purchase in the Miles Grant community of Stuart, FL in Rocky Point. There are 4 condos currently under contract. These condos had list prices ranging from $135,000 up to $259,000. This is an average list price of $189,475 or $162.31 per sq. ft. of living area. These condos were on the market for an average of 29 days before going under contract.

STUART, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO