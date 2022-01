‘Vib-Ribbon” is one of the most brilliant rhythm games to ever exist. It is also one of the least substantial commercial rhythm games to ever exist. The entirety of “Vib-Ribbon” fits into 27 megabytes, a miniscule amount of space by the standard of the 700 MB CD-ROM it was released on; most of that is devoted to the on-disc soundtrack, which contains all of seven playable songs and a few jingles clocking in at under 20 minutes of total audio. The visuals consist of a single 3D model, a line, and some shapes in the background, all of which have no textures and are made to look like vector graphics from twenty years before even “Vib-Ribbon’s” 1999 release. There are four different kinds of obstacles, each with their own assigned button for the player to avoid. That’s it.

