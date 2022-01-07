ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Public Notice

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Pending the availability of resources, and as weather allows, the City of Walla Walla intends to replace several main sections of the water distribution system in the year...

www.union-bulletin.com

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

City of Walla Walla bids

The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of POPLAR STREET – COLVILLE TO 5TH. Work includes replacement of asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, select areas of sidewalk, ADA ramps; replacement of water system, sanitary sewer system, and storm drain system; new signing and pavement markings; landscaping and irrigation improvements; signal re-timing, signal modifications, and signal removals; street lights; and rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tri-State Steelheaders

Tri-State Steelheaders is requesting bids for construction of a fish passage project in Mill Creek east of downtown Walla Walla. Project involves cutting concrete, earth-work, and placement of pre-cast and poured in place concrete. Bid packages available Jan 12, 2022. Required pre-bid meeting Jan 27. Bids due Feb 10. For a bid package, contact the Steelheaders at (509) 529-3543.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Professional Services

Request for Statement of Qualification (RSQ) Furnish Final Engineering Services for 1,600 linear foot of five-foot. The city of College Place, Washington is requesting qualified engineers to submit statements of qualification to perform a scope of work that includes final engineering plans on 1,600 linear feet of five-foot wide new concrete sidewalk on city-owned right-of-way in the central core of the community (project site maps are available at City Hall (625 S. College Avenue, College Place, 99324 or upon request from Mike Rizzitiello – City Administrator via Email at: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us). Scope of work also needs to include preparation of an inadvertent discovery plan for archaeological finds and prepare construction crews for the possibility of encountering prehistoric and/or historic archaeological materials during ground disturbing activities. Also, conduct a consultation with NOAA Fisheries to address ESA. The project budget, including construction, is approximately $341,184 with plans and specifications must be complete by January 31st 2026. For more information about the project, contact: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506/Email: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us.
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Some roads still impassable Wednesday night in Walla Walla County

Snow drifts caused by Sunday's strong winds are still making road conditions difficult in Walla Walla County. Walla Walla County Public Works has made considerable progress to reduce the number of roads that are impassable, but some remain blocked or partially blocked. The following roads remain impassable:. Cottonwood Road (one...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KETV.com

Omaha City Council members divided over mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. — It only took hours for some elected officials to oppose the city of Omaha's mask mandate, which takes effect at midnight Wednesday. When health director Dr. Lindsay Huse announced the move, three city council members — Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding, Don Rowe — released the following statement:
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Lindsay Huse on Tuesday issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The Douglas County health director announced her intent to declare the mandate at the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, citing City Code Chapter 12, Sections 1, 21, 23, and 24, granting her authority to order such a mandate for the City of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

WA Cares program delay buys needed time

At the start of a new legislative session, the payroll tax funding a new long-term care program is a top concern. Since its introduction in 2019, the WA Cares bill was far from perfect. Legislators on both sides of the aisle said much needed to be fixed before the program could be fully rolled out at the start of January 2022. And yet, nothing was done until the November 2021 deadline to opt out of the program whizzed by. Only then did it start dawning on legislators that the “few” wrinkles that still needed ironing out were in fact rips in need of immediate attention.
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Supervisors Vote In Favor Of $30,000 Per Day Fines For Illegal Cannabis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fines for cannabis grow operations and illegal dispensaries in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will soon be set at up to $30,000 per day, based on a vote by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The board voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance that includes the new penalties. Another vote will be required to formally adopt the ordinance, but that is largely an administrative matter. Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl co-authored the motion recommending the new ordinance, which Barger had championed in order to crack down on massive grow operations in the Antelope Valley. Those operations have diminished...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Umatilla County sees "mind boggling" spike in COVID-19 cases

During the first full week of 2022, Umatilla County hit some dark milestones in its continuing experience with the coronavirus pandemic. The county on Wednesday, Jan. 5, had 218 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. And on Jan. 6, the county announced 306 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high for the daily case count since the county recorded its first case in March 2020.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Daily Montanan

Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has approved a constitutional initiative that, if passed, would cap residential property taxes, roll back valuations, and also reduce tax breaks for “speculators, investors and house ‘flippers.’” Former state lawmaker and current U.S. House of Representatives candidate Al Olszewski is the treasurer for the Montana Property Tax Cap Initiative. […] The post Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge rules Billings’ ‘franchise fees’ were illegal sales tax

A protracted battle that affects nearly every resident living within Montana’s largest city may wind up costing the City of Billings between $6 million and $8 million as a judge ruled “franchise fees” charged to water and sewer users were illegal sales taxes, prohibited by state law. Moreover, the court order demonstrated that city officials […] The post Judge rules Billings’ ‘franchise fees’ were illegal sales tax appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Some roads remain blocked Thursday night in Walla Walla County

Snow drifts caused by Sunday's strong winds are still making road conditions difficult in Walla Walla County. County Public Works has made considerable progress, they said, to reduce the number of roads that are impassable, but some remain blocked or partially blocked. The following roads remain impassable:. Cottonwood Road (one...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Officials urge caution on icy roads in Walla Walla Valley

Up to half an inch of ice accumulation on the highways in the Walla Walla region is creating slippery, dangerous road conditions. U.S. Highway 12 and state routes 124 and 125 are particularly icy, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. As crews work to break up the ice, slush...
WALLA WALLA, WA

