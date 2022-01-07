Public Notice

Request for Statement of Qualification (RSQ) Furnish Final Engineering Services for 1,600 linear foot of five-foot. The city of College Place, Washington is requesting qualified engineers to submit statements of qualification to perform a scope of work that includes final engineering plans on 1,600 linear feet of five-foot wide new concrete sidewalk on city-owned right-of-way in the central core of the community (project site maps are available at City Hall (625 S. College Avenue, College Place, 99324 or upon request from Mike Rizzitiello – City Administrator via Email at: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us). Scope of work also needs to include preparation of an inadvertent discovery plan for archaeological finds and prepare construction crews for the possibility of encountering prehistoric and/or historic archaeological materials during ground disturbing activities. Also, conduct a consultation with NOAA Fisheries to address ESA. The project budget, including construction, is approximately $341,184 with plans and specifications must be complete by January 31st 2026. For more information about the project, contact: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506/Email: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us.
