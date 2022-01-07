Public Notice

At the start of a new legislative session, the payroll tax funding a new long-term care program is a top concern. Since its introduction in 2019, the WA Cares bill was far from perfect. Legislators on both sides of the aisle said much needed to be fixed before the program could be fully rolled out at the start of January 2022. And yet, nothing was done until the November 2021 deadline to opt out of the program whizzed by. Only then did it start dawning on legislators that the “few” wrinkles that still needed ironing out were in fact rips in need of immediate attention.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO