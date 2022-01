Last Tuesday, in an effort to gain assistance from the public, the National Park Service (NPS) released information about recent vandalism at Big Bend National Park. On December 26, 2021, visitors scratched the names Isaac, Ariel, Norma, and Adrian, along with the date, across a petroglyph. The prehistoric rock carving is estimated to be 4,000 to 8,500 years old. NPS has stated that the rock has since been treated, but that the damage is irreparable. While the names of the perpetrators are etched in the stone, NPS is looking for any information that may assist in identifying the vandals.

