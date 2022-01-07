ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Ready For Yet Another Quarterback Battle

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p5Pf_0dfKaH6s00

For the second straight offseason Notre Dame is going to go through another quarterback battle. Other than the last two seasons of Ian Book's career it seems like quarterback battles have become a regular occurrence for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame must replace Jack Coan, who leaves after throwing for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns. The two primary candidates in the battle will be rising sophomore Tyler Buchner and rising junior Drew Pyne.

This is a big offseason and will be a huge season for offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. I'd put the failure to develop top quarterbacks on Brian Kelly more than any specific position coach, and now Rees is the sole man responsible for the position.

If Rees is as good as I think, maybe hope he can be you'll see the quarterback position become a strength of the football team in the very near future.

BUCHNER TIME

Despite not playing as a senior in high school and playing just part of one game as a sophomore, Buchner was simply too good not to get on the field this season. Buchner finished his freshman season with 634 total yards (336 rushing, 298 passing) and six touchdowns.

Rees is the only quarterback during the Kelly era to produce more yards and touchdowns as a freshman than Buchner, and he played a lot more snaps.

Buchner was given more of a niche role as a freshman and was used as more of a runner than as a true quarterback. There is no doubt he brings big time ability as a runner, both on designed runs and when things break down. When Buchner is in the game the read zone, designed QB run and RPO (run pass option) packages become a much bigger part of the offense and the run game becomes expanded.

If Buchner is going to win the starting quarterback job, and play at a level that will allow Notre Dame to compete for a college football playoff berth, he'll need to develop his pass game.

Buchner has a lightning quick release and he can get the ball down the field. He'll need to continue getting stronger, and use his lower body more effectively, which will help him get even more zip on the football.

The biggest issue for Buchner isn't physical, it's the mental part of the game, which is true for all freshmen. Buchner will need to work on footwork consistency, work on making better presnap reads, make better post-snap decisions and develop a better feel for the offense.

If can enhance his feel for the offense and become a more consistent decision maker Buchner will have a chance to have a major breakout season in 2022.

PYNE WON'T GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT

Of course, that assumes that Buchner can beat out Pyne, who you can guarantee won't go down without a fight. Pyne isn't as big as Buchner, he isn't as athletic, he doesn't have Buchner's arm talent and he's not the playmaker Buchner is.

But anyone that knows Drew Pyne knows what he lacks in elite physical tools he makes up for with great leadership and the mind for the game.

Don't get me wrong, Pyne isn't some untalented player who simply gets by on guile and moxie. He has an extremely quick release, he's mobile in the pocket and he has the potential to be a pinpoint passer. Pyne is a bit inconsistent at times with his ball placement because he'll speed up his delivery a bit too much at times, but as he continues to mature and finds his groove his ball placement will become a major strength.

That will be the key for Pyne, if he's going to win the starting quarterback job his decision making and accuracy must be top notch. He can't match Buchner as a playmaker, so he has to be more efficiency, move the offense more consistently and then learn to be a better down the field thrower than we've seen.

Pyne continuing to develop is important if he wants to battle Buchner, but even if the younger signal caller wins the job, the way Buchner plays the game (as a runner) and his injury history means Pyne needs to always be on the ready.

ANGELI ARRIVES SOON

Notre Dame has depth issues at quarterback, and Angeli will likely be the third quarterback on the depth chart. The Irish needed to play three quarterbacks in 2021 due to Coan and Buchner both getting injured at one point.

If that happens again in 2022 it will mean that Angeli is thrust onto the field.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
NESN

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ Miami misery persisted Sunday afternoon. New England closed out the 2021 regular season with a 33-24 road loss to the Dolphins. It was a sloppy showing in all three phases from the Patriots, including quarterback Mac Jones, who led a fourth-quarter comeback bid but also threw a pick-six and lost a fumble.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Rpo
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Asked The NFL For An Important Review

Officially, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record at 22.5 during today’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Unofficially, he may have broken it, and the Steelers want to know for sure. In the first half of the 16-13 win over the Ravens, a bad...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy