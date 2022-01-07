KKR Real Estate Finance Trust prices 4.4M preferred stock offering

Stocks have come to play a bigger role in the average person's life over the past 60 years than they did in earlier times. I often advance the claim that we are living in the last days of Buy-and-Hold, that the Buy-and-Hold house of cards will come tumbling down in the wake of the next price crash, which I expect to see in the next year or two or three. I have had people tell me that that is not so, that Buy-and-Hold has been around for a long time and there is no reason to believe that it will not be around for a long time to come.

