Public Health

E3 2022 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

By Sean Carey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Entertainment Software Association has confirmed it won't be holding an in-person event for E3 this year due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ESA said in a statement given to Gamesbeat, "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on...

