E3 2022 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

We now have a release date for Nobody Saves the World, which launches into Xbox Game Pass on day one on January 18th. Check out the release date trailer below:. In Nobody Saves the World, you start off as Nobody themselves, but the twist is that you can soon take on other forms — like a rat, ghost, dragon, and more. The world is under threat from The Calamity, and the wizard who usually handles these issues has gone missing. Nobody finds the wizard's wand, which grants them that ability to take on other forms. Soon you'll be solving quests, exploring dungeons, and unlocking new forms. If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out our Xbox Indie Spotlight on Nobody Saves the World, where we chatted to producer and co-founder Graham Smith, lead designer Ian Campbell, and concept and animation lead Augusto Quijano.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO