Public Health

Canadian dollar seen higher if global economy copes with COVID variants- Reuters poll

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar is expected to strengthen over the coming year as global economic recovery continues from the COVID-19 crisis but gains for the currency could be kept in check by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll showed. The median forecast in a...

tonyskansascity.com

IS KANSAS CITY READY FOR COVID GLOBAL ECONOMY CRASH?!?!

Sorry but we're not bringing good news for Friday night. Political distractions and serious inflation concerns have sparked chatter about major economic hardship. Prez Biden printing more money might not solve a pending problem. Accordingly, inspired by word from top echelon insiders, we ask . . . IS KANSAS CITY...
KANSAS CITY, KS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains. The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar dips as US dollar recovers

The Canadian dollar has started the week in negative territory. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading slightly below the 1.27 line. There are no scheduled Canadian releases this week, so US events will have a magnified impact on the movement of USD/CAD. Canada employment data improves. The Canadian...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Mexico inflation seen at highest level in two decades in December: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated to a two-decade high in December, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will raise its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time next month. The consensus forecast of 11 analysts surveyed was for...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar extends losses

The Canadian dollar has extended its losses on Thursday as USD/CAD briefly punched above the 1.28 line earlier today. It has been a rough start to 2022 for the Canadian dollar, which has fallen over 1.0% against its US counterpart. Canada’s Building Permits for November were much stronger than expected....
BUSINESS
enr.com

Steady Growth Seen for Global Construction After COVID Rebound

Having bounced back from the worst of the pandemic fallout, global construction is set to grow by 2.3% a year in real terms reaching $16.6 trillion by 2030, say forecasters at London-based Global Construction Perspectives in reviewing 112 markets. Four of the 10 fastest growing will be in Asia, with only Myanmar and Japan facing declining outputs, while five are in Africa and one is in the Middle East.
CONSTRUCTION
jack1065.com

Another year of dollar dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Most currencies will struggle to make any gains against the U.S. dollar in coming months, as monetary tightening expected from the Federal Reserve will provide the greenback with enough impetus to extend its dominance well into 2022, analysts said. Nearly two-thirds of 49 foreign exchange strategists...
CURRENCIES
kfgo.com

China’s Dec new yuan loans seen lower, hit record in 2021: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – New bank loans in China likely fell in December, although lending for the full year 2021 set a record, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank maintained policy support for the economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.06 billion) in...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Fed Seen Hiking Early Despite Rising Covid Cases

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar pushed higher in early European trade Tuesday, making particular gains against the yen on rising Treasury yields as expectations rise that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates early in 2022 despite rising Covid-19 cases. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

England's COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high - ONS

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
