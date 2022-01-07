Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO