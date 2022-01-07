ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Back in the game: Portugal doubles pre-pandemic peak for export-focused investment

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portugal last year more than doubled its pre-pandemic record for investment in export-focused projects, showing it remains an attractive destination for foreign companies, the head of the state agency that promotes investment and exports said. AICEP, which offers tax breaks and other incentives for exports...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan pledges further $1 billion Lithuania investment amid China row

Taiwan will launch a $1 billion (£736,000) credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a government minister said on Tuesday.Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name rather than going by Taipei. Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognized Somaliland, are named after Taiwan’s capital Taipei.China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Vilnius, and is pressuring companies, such as German car parts giant Continental...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lithuania: Taiwan to set up $1B credit fund amid China spat

Taiwan will set up a $1 billion credit program aimed at funding projects by Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies amid economic pressure from China over an office that the island opened in the European Union country, Lithuanian officials said Tuesday.It follows Taiwan's announcement last week about creating a $200 million investment fund to help Lithuania amid a diplomatic row with Beijing. American and Lithuanian officials say China has blocked imports from the Baltic nation, a close U.S. ally.Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that a Taiwanese representative office in its capital of Vilnius — a de facto embassy —...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Travel Counsellors bookings back to pre-pandemic levels

Travel Counsellors says its booking figures in the last week were back at pre-pandemic levels thanks to the UK government’s decision to scrap pre-departure tests. The homeworking travel agency group enjoyed a sales increase of 213% for the week commencing January 3, including what has been dubbed ‘Sunshine Saturday’, compared with the previous week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains. The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Gross Domestic Product#Pandemic#Lisbon#Reuters#Socialist#South Korean#Borgwarner#European Union
WOKV

Stocks rise as inflation report keeps Fed on track for hikes

Stocks are opening higher after the latest report of surging prices appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Wednesday. Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, pushing the Nasdaq up 0.9%. Bond yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.72%. Inflation jumped 7% last month, its fastest year-over-year pace in nearly four decades, but in line with economists’ forecasts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed stands ready to raise rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Canadian banks maintain expense guidance despite high inflation expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) -Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) on Monday maintained their forecasts for growth in expenses this year despite expectations that inflation will remain elevated. “The 2% inflation in the pre-pandemic world is something of the past,” CIBC’s CEO, Victor Dodig,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
breakingtravelnews.com

Jet2holidays sees bookings return to pre-pandemic levels

Jet2holidays has reported a surge in bookings following the easing of travel restrictions by the UK government. With pent-up demand for a much-needed holiday, the removal of pre-departure testing in resort as well as the scrapping of expensive PCR tests after arrival in England and Northern Ireland for fully vaccinated customers, has seen the leisure operator welcome a spike in bookings.
LIFESTYLE
kelo.com

Kazakhstan’s bonds, stocks bounce after crackdown on unrest

LONDON (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s bonds recovered as much as 1.2 cents and London-listed shares of the country’s top uranium producer Kazatomprom bounced 4% on Friday, as authorities cracked down on unrest in the tightly-controlled former-Soviet state. One of the government’s main dollar-denominated bonds, which is due for...
WORLD
voiceofmuscatine.com

Despite weight of pandemic, ethanol exports were 5th highest on record in 2021

Despite weight of pandemic, ethanol exports were 5th highest on record in 2021. The director of global ethanol market development for the U.S. Grains Council says ethanol exports felt the full weight of the pandemic during the last marketing year. But Brian Healy tells Brownfield the numbers were still relatively...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to fall; Fed minutes in Focus

London stocks were set to fall at the open on Wednesday following solid gains in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was called to open down around 28 points at 7,477. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said: "US and European Futures are trading lower as traders are likely to remain on the sidelines ahead of the major economic event, the Fed minutes, which is taking place later today.
STOCKS
kelo.com

Brazil’s Localiza says systems partially affected by ‘cyber incident’

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian car rental company Localiza said on Tuesday it suffered a partial interruption of some of its systems due to a cyber security incident, according to a securities filing. Localiza Rent a Car SA, as it is formally known, added the systems are already being...
BRAZIL
The Independent

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe...
FOREIGN POLICY
kelo.com

Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December – CPCA

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, including 245 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday. CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Sophie...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Half of all Europe will catch omicron virus within two months, says WHO

More than half of Europe’s population will catch the Omicron variant of coronavirus within the next six to eight weeks, a top official from the World Health Organisation has said.More than seven million new Covid cases were reported in the region in the first week of 2022, with numbers more than doubling over a two-week period. Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, the European director for the World Health Organisation, Dr Hans Kluge, said: “At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy