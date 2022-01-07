ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Luria announces re-election bid

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Elaine Luria announced Thursday that she will seek re-election to represent Virginia’s second congressional district in the upcoming election in November. Luria, a...

Comments / 10

independent patriot
4d ago

Lauria is a Pelosi progressive. Says she suppots the millitay but votes against our troops. from cutting the budget, allowing transgender sex change operations and pushing CRT in the military. she has done nothi g for virginia and would vote for the change in election laws that would take away the electoral vote and allow california, new york, illinois and the other libral states to elect our government. our vote would not count

5
James Gilliam
5d ago

It's time to get her tell out of Virginia. because she a freeloader just like the rest of the democratic party.

4
 

