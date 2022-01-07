ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

These Philly self-care spots will help your 'new year, new me' resolution

By Jessica Boyington
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

If you've been muttering "new year, new me" since the ball dropped, then this Top 6 is for you!

I've put together a list of things you can do to start off the year being the very best version of yourself.

I don't know about you, but I always feel better when someone else does my hair...so my first stop,
Lakshmi Salon in Old City. Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of beauty and wealth, so I'm thinking I came to the perfect spot for a little glow up. Co-owner Robin Warriner put my naturally curly hair to the test, and when she was finished, I felt like I was ready for a night out on the town.

Contour Body Studio is a licensed skincare and non-surgical body sculpting studio. They offer basic treatments - like waxing, facials, and teeth whitening - to some not as widely known - like body wraps, acoustic wave therapy cellulite treatments, and kresotherapy... and don't worry, I didn't know what kresotheraphy was either. It's basically a heated full-body massage bag that stimulates the lymphatic system. They say it can be good for fat burning, and healing after an operation.

City Fitness has six locations in the Philadelphia area to choose from and with their free one-day pass, you have no real reason not to at least try it out. I showed up to their East Market location, and I was starving, so I stopped at the attached smoothie bar, City Shakes, for a quick sip. The gym has a little something for everybody, like a free weight area, state-of-the-art cardio equipment, and group fitness classes. I dabbled in a little candlelit yoga session which was a great way to stretch, and find my center, and after that, I relaxed in one of their warm, water-powered, hydro massage chairs. It's like you're in a hot tub, but you're not wet.

You can catch Part Two of Top 6 Self Care next Friday, Jan. 14 on Action News Mornings!

