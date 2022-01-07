ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

'Arctic plunge' expected early next week

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - After a chilly start Friday morning, you can expect temperatures to move back up to the mid 30's over the weekend.

However don't get too comfortable, because conditions are expected to drop.

"Very cold for early next week, as we take another artic plunge for Monday and Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said Friday during the KDKA Radio Morning Show.

Listen to the forecast with Benz above to learn more.

