Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will introduce the first overworld map in Borderlands' series history, giving players a retro-inspired way to search for secrets outside of missions. Ahead of the new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer at The Game Awards, Play Magazine spoke with the developers at Gearbox about bringing their unique brand of shooting and looting to a full-fledged, fantasy-themed game. One of the biggest changes reworks how players get around the world. Rather than traveling from one zone to the next with an occasional trip back to your ship to head to another world, everything in Wonderlands is connected via the overworld map. It's your very own "third-person living tabletop," as creative director Matt Cox puts it.

