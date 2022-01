The legislature passed a recreational cannabis bill last year. Provisions of the law prohibit police from citing the smell of marijuana as a reason for probable cause to stop or search a person's car, enable people to personally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis, allow for homegrown marijuana and aim to award licenses to those who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, among other stipulations.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO