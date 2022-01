Without wanting a multi-fx pedal, many players are still in a constant search for ways to save pedalboard real estate. As well as using dedicated mini pedals, a common way of maximising the space on your board is combination pedals. For a long time, the only real option was to say, combine a drive and boost in one box. However, miniaturisation has meant that all manner of weird and wonderful effects can now be paired together in small enclosures.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO