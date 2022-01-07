ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Overwhelmed With Too Much Stuff? Take The 30 for 30 Declutter Challenge

By Angel Welsh
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's out with the old and in with the new or should we say less in 2022? This year has brought about a Decluttering Challenge and so many folks are jumping on board. I think we can all agree most of us have TOO MUCH STUFF! Unless you have been diagnosed...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Evansville Houseplant Share Facebook Group Brings Local Plant People Together

So, listen. I'm going to let you in on a secret if you promise not to tell anyone. Anyone at all... I'm going to be 40 in a few days. I remember when I turned 21. Fun times - being trusted by the government to consume alcohol was a very adult thing. I remember when I turned 30. I was pregnant so, naturally, you become even more of an adult when a tiny human's life literally depends on you. But it wasn't until just recently, around age 40, that I hit full-on adult maturity. I learned how to properly care for my plants.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
KISS 106

Vanderburgh Humane Society Once Again Offering Cuddlegrams for Valentine’s Day

With the Christmas season fading further and further into the background, it's time to turn our attention to the first gift-giving "holiday" of the new year — Valentine's Day. The day we show that special someone in our lives how much we care and love them by getting them a gift of some kind. Of course, the most popular of those gifts tend to be flowers and candy, which are all well and good, and accomplish the purpose they're set out for, but how about this year you do something a little different and put the money you'd normally use on those things to something your sweetheart will not only remember for a long time to come but also supports a wonderful non-profit organization?
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

The 10 Year Challenge Has Me Feeling Like A Phoenix Rising (GALLERY)

Have you ever heard leave the past in the past and keep moving forward? Facebook's most recent 10 Year Challenge has folks all in their feelings and it's amazing. Angel here and I guess you don't really have to be on Facebook to do the 10-year challenge but that's where it's most visible. You basically look back in your photos and find one from 2012. Next, you go to a photo editor and place your most recent photo and the one from 2012 side by side to compare the change. Then you post it to social media.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 For 30#Local Food#Volunteers#Decluttering#T T Vendor Mall#Home Office
KISS 106

Don’t Fall For This Coca-Cola Scam in Evansville (or Anywhere)

A post on Facebook is going viral saying that Coca-Cola is giving away free cash, but that simply isn't true. In case you were unaware, in the world of social media, if you see a post that seems too good to be true...it usually is. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are some pretty gullible people out there that fall for every post they see. Case in point: a few months ago there was a post that went viral which is offering free meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse. So many people liked, commented, and shared it believing that it was legit. However if they had only taken a little bit of time to look at the page that posted it, they would have known what the rest of us already knew...it was a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

How to Eat an Entire Can of Whipped Cream Without Stopping

It's National Whipped Cream and it happens to coincide with our Wacky Wednesday feature here at WBKR! Each Wednesday, Angel and I demonstrate and attemp some sort of random (and often hilarious) challenge that you can try at home with the kids or at an adult party. LOL! Honestly, it could really go either way.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KISS 106

Kentucky Toddler Gets Letter from Queen Elizabeth After Dressing Up Like Her for Halloween

I only remember a few of my Halloween costumes from childhood--an astronaut, Mr. Hyde (but the one from an old Scooby-Doo cartoon), and the Incredible Hulk. Do you know what they all have in common, besides the fact they were Halloween costumes? I never got one letter from an astronaut, a cartoon version of Mr. Hyde, or the Incredible Hulk. If we'd had social media back then, MAYBE I would've gotten something from an astronaut. I wouldn't have held my breath for the other two.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

HILARIOUS! Greenville, Kentucky Man Challenges You to FIND THE BEAGLE

Earlier this week, Eric Harper's friend Jen Crain posted to his Facebook page, "I need more Find the Beagle!" And I am right there with her. Last week, Eric shared a series of photos on social media that literally challenged his friends to Find the Beagle. They quickly became immensely popular among his Facebook friends and I knew I had to share them so you all could play along too.
GREENVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Dog Is Tug Of War Champ [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Misa. Hi, I’m Misa! I’m the longest dog resident at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! I’m a true athlete - I love to run, fetch, and play tug-of-war! I’m looking for an active adopter who can give me the exercise I need, either in a fenced-in yard or on a leash. I can’t live with cats and may be a little too rowdy for young kids. I’m just waiting for an adopter who loves and understands me! If you need a buddy to help you keep your New Year’s Resolution, come meet me at the VHS! Adoption fee: $150, includes all the things.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy