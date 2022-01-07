Overwhelmed With Too Much Stuff? Take The 30 for 30 Declutter Challenge

Has your child been asking to get their ears pierced? Here are a few things you need to know before you go. Angel here and as a mother when my child asks me for something like getting their ears pierced I automatically think about their age. Charlotte has been asking if she can get her ears pierced since she was 3 years old. I waited until we felt it was the right time. Each child is different. My momma got my ears pierced when I was just two weeks old. When I asked her why she did decide to do this at such a young age she told me it was because I wouldn't remember the pain and because I couldn't tug or pull on my ears. The care of them was a bit easier. When a child is smaller they may tend to pull on their ear causing infection or even losing the earring or tearing their ear lobe. Charlotte understands how important it is to keep her hands away from her ears but a few years ago she may not have.

