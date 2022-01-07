ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Overwhelmed With Too Much Stuff? Take The 30 for 30 Declutter Challenge

By Angel Welsh
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's out with the old and in with the new or should we say less in 2022? This year has brought about a Decluttering Challenge and so many folks are jumping on board. I think we can all agree most of us have TOO MUCH STUFF! Unless you have been diagnosed...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Local Dancer Desperately Searching for Keepsake Ring Lost at Owensboro Restaurant

Abby Evans worked incredibly hard to get her 10-year ring at Musick Studios. Now, she and her family are working doubly hard to find it. And, they need your help. Abby has been dancing with Musick Studios in downtown Owensboro for the last twelve years. Two years ago, she achieved an incredible and memorable milestone. She celebrated her 10-year mark with the dance company and celebrated by receiving her Musick Studios commemorative ring. Think of it as a Super Bowl ring for dancers. In Abby's mom's estimation, "It is a huge accomplishment."
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
WOMI Owensboro

Angel’s Bargain of the Week: Get Out of the Cold & Into Local Consignment

Just because it's winter doesn't mean there won't be a bargain of the week. This weekend you can get totally slashed and save a whole lot of cash. Angel here and momma always said, "when going shopping hit the clearance rack and consignment shops first". I have held onto this piece of advice and follow it more often than not. I literally go to consignment or discount stores and clearance racks without even thinking anymore. It's like second nature. So, naturally when I try to keep in tune with local bargains so I don't miss them.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

The 10 Year Challenge Has Me Feeling Like A Phoenix Rising (GALLERY)

Have you ever heard leave the past in the past and keep moving forward? Facebook's most recent 10 Year Challenge has folks all in their feelings and it's amazing. Angel here and I guess you don't really have to be on Facebook to do the 10-year challenge but that's where it's most visible. You basically look back in your photos and find one from 2012. Next, you go to a photo editor and place your most recent photo and the one from 2012 side by side to compare the change. Then you post it to social media.
INTERNET
WOMI Owensboro

Don’t Fall For This Coca-Cola Scam in Evansville (or Anywhere)

A post on Facebook is going viral saying that Coca-Cola is giving away free cash, but that simply isn't true. In case you were unaware, in the world of social media, if you see a post that seems too good to be true...it usually is. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are some pretty gullible people out there that fall for every post they see. Case in point: a few months ago there was a post that went viral which is offering free meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse. So many people liked, commented, and shared it believing that it was legit. However if they had only taken a little bit of time to look at the page that posted it, they would have known what the rest of us already knew...it was a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 For 30#Local Food#Volunteers#Decluttering#T T Vendor Mall#Home Office
WOMI Owensboro

5 Pro Tips to Make Your Life Easier in Owensboro, Kentucky

As you know, Owensboro may be the 4th largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but it's a relatively small town. It most definitely has that vibe. It's certainly a town where everyone seems to know each other. In many ways, Owensboro can be a very convenient city to live in. That said, there are things about it than can drive you absolutely bonkers and make you want to pull your hair out and scream your face off.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Bored In Owensboro? How About Hittin’ the Downtown PubCrawl?

Do you have the cold-weather blues? Well, you can warm up this weekend with the Owensboro Fire Department Hose Handlers for a blazin' good time. The Hose Handlers are wives and significant others of the Owensboro Fire Department who have come together to raise money for Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle 2022. They are coming in HOT with a Downtown PubCrawl this weekend and you can totally be a part of it.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WOMI Owensboro

HILARIOUS! Greenville, Kentucky Man Challenges You to FIND THE BEAGLE

Earlier this week, Eric Harper's friend Jen Crain posted to his Facebook page, "I need more Find the Beagle!" And I am right there with her. Last week, Eric shared a series of photos on social media that literally challenged his friends to Find the Beagle. They quickly became immensely popular among his Facebook friends and I knew I had to share them so you all could play along too.
GREENVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Check In On Stay-At-Home Parents – They Might Not Be Ok

After the birth of my first child, my husband and I decided that, financially, it would be best if I stayed at hime with our daughter instead of working full time outside of the home. It was a decision we made together. We had both been raised by mothers who had stayed at home to raise the children and we wanted that type of upbringing for our own kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Toddler Gets Letter from Queen Elizabeth After Dressing Up Like Her for Halloween

I only remember a few of my Halloween costumes from childhood--an astronaut, Mr. Hyde (but the one from an old Scooby-Doo cartoon), and the Incredible Hulk. Do you know what they all have in common, besides the fact they were Halloween costumes? I never got one letter from an astronaut, a cartoon version of Mr. Hyde, or the Incredible Hulk. If we'd had social media back then, MAYBE I would've gotten something from an astronaut. I wouldn't have held my breath for the other two.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

STOP…What You Need To Know Before You Take Your Child To Get Their Ears Pierced

Has your child been asking to get their ears pierced? Here are a few things you need to know before you go. Angel here and as a mother when my child asks me for something like getting their ears pierced I automatically think about their age. Charlotte has been asking if she can get her ears pierced since she was 3 years old. I waited until we felt it was the right time. Each child is different. My momma got my ears pierced when I was just two weeks old. When I asked her why she did decide to do this at such a young age she told me it was because I wouldn't remember the pain and because I couldn't tug or pull on my ears. The care of them was a bit easier. When a child is smaller they may tend to pull on their ear causing infection or even losing the earring or tearing their ear lobe. Charlotte understands how important it is to keep her hands away from her ears but a few years ago she may not have.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Did An Angel Appear Off Indiana HWY 41?

Throughout history, there have been times when images will appear to us. Many times the visions will appear in the sky. These heavenly images are both incredible and strange. We often see what we want to see and therefore the explanation reflects our own needs and individual spirituality. I have...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

If Sitting Is The New Smoking, Here’s What I’m Doing To Quit

Smoking cigarettes is something that people have been trying to quit for sometime now. I can remember , back in the seventies, my dad stopping cold turkey. Like him, many people have tried to stop because of the health risks involved. But now, a new health risk is putting us at risk. It's the way we spend out days, sitting.
HEALTH
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy