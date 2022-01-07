Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved record sales in 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns led to “a lot of money accumulated worldwide”, the company’s chief executive has said.Torsten Muller-Otvos said the BMW-owned firm delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.He told a virtual press conference it is “very much due to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming worldwide”.People “couldn’t travel a lot” or spend money on “luxury services” following the outbreak of the virus in 2020, Mr Muller-Otvos said.“For that reason, there is quite a lot of money accumulated worldwide, which was spent on luxury goods. We also profited...
Comments / 0