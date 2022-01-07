ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium...

Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
gtspirit.com

Mercedes-Benz to Discontinue Wagons Due to Low Demand

Mercedes-Benz will reportedly discontinue wagons after 2030 due to low demand in China and the USA, its two largest markets in the world. They plan to focus on SUVs and new possible designs to keep the demand high. Wagons, like 2 door coupes have had a decline in demand over...
Shore News Network

BMW brand delivers record 2.21 million vehicles in 2021

(Reuters) – The BMW brand delivered an all-time high of 2.21 million vehicles in 2021, up 9.1% from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, and more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles globally. The BMW Group delivered 2.52 million vehicles, an 8.4% increase from last year.
Shore News Network

Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Volkswagen Group said deliveries dropped 4.5%, to 8.9 million vehicles, in 2021, adding it expected supply chain bottlenecks to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The decline was particularly sharp in China, where the Group delivered 14.1% fewer vehicles to customers due...
Neowin

LG's new premium infotainment system will be in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan

LG has announced that its newest premium in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system will be present in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan. LG worked with Mercedes-Benz to deploy its software in the vehicle which features a Pillar-to-Pillar (P2P) display built in the MBUX hyperscreen that stretches across the entire dashboard. According...
MotorBiscuit

Does Mercedes-Benz Make a Pickup?

For many high-rollers, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen tops all other SUVs. Mercedes has a reputation for quality, comfort, and ruggedness, so why not? But pickups are every bit as popular in the US as SUVs. Does Mercedes make a G-Wagen pickup?. Mercedes did make a pickup but not anymore. You can...
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric sedan in India

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India, the head of the company's local unit said, part of a broader strategy to electrify its portfolio in the country. Mercedes will be the first...
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
insideevs.com

Vitesco: Major US Automaker Orders Millions Of 800V SiC Inverters

Vitesco Technologies announced a huge order for 800 V silicon carbide (SiC) inverters, placed by a major, but undisclosed, North American automaker. The order is worth more than €1 billion euro ($1.13 billion) and will result in the supply of "millions" of inverters. "Vitesco Technologies has won an order...
Alabama NewsCenter

Mercedes-Benz 2021 sales get a boost from Alabama-built vehicles

Alabama-built vehicles were among the best-selling Mercedes-Benz models in 2021, helping the automaker post an overall positive sales year in the U.S. The GLE led all Mercedes vehicles in sales volume for the year while the GLS was the fifth best-selling model for the year. Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County produces the GLE Coupe, the GLE SUV, the GLS and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS for the U.S. and global markets.
The Independent

Money accumulated during pandemic helps Rolls-Royce hit record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved record sales in 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns led to “a lot of money accumulated worldwide”, the company’s chief executive has said.Torsten Muller-Otvos said the BMW-owned firm delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.He told a virtual press conference it is “very much due to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming worldwide”.People “couldn’t travel a lot” or spend money on “luxury services” following the outbreak of the virus in 2020, Mr Muller-Otvos said.“For that reason, there is quite a lot of money accumulated worldwide, which was spent on luxury goods. We also profited...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

