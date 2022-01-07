ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil price rises as Kazakh turmoil adds to supply concerns

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose and were heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on Friday as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply. Brent crude climbed 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.69 a barrel at 1229 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Kazakhstan#U S Oil Production#Gas Prices#Reuters#Omicron#Rystad Energy#Chevron#Asian
Reuters

Oil prices shrug off Omicron to reach two-month high

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
klpw.com

Gas Prices Expected to Rise Again in Region Due to World Turmoil

Gasoline prices are expected to edge up again soon and market watchers say they'll be driven primarily by the price surge in crude oil, which is closing in on 80-dollars a barrel. That height is being seen again due to unrest on the other side of the world in oil-producing areas near Russia including Kazakhstan. In Missouri, the current average is two dollars and 93 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded. Gas buddy dot com says the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the area is at the Sam's Club in Ferguson, where it's two dollars and 67 cents per gallon.
FERGUSON, MO
theedgemarkets.com

Palm oil closes at record high on concern over shrinking supply

(Jan 12): Palm oil ended at a record high on Tuesday (Jan 11) as poor supplies because of flooding and labour shortages in second-biggest grower Malaysia outweighed concerns over weaker demand. The tropical oil, used in everything from cooking oil to ice cream and detergent, jumped 0.9% to RM5,072 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Melbourne
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Used car prices soar 30pc as supply squeeze persists

The price of used cars shot up by almost a third last year, leaving one in four models more expensive than their new equivalents. A global shortage of computer ships has forced car makers to slow production and left buyers waiting up to 12 months for some models. That has...
BUYING CARS
FOXBusiness

Gas prices rise as oil remains 'stubbornly strong'

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has been on the rise for the first two weeks of 2022. Currently, prices at the pump are standing at $3.29 per gallon, an increase of 2.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy, which compiles data from price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil prices rise on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, with investors regaining some risk appetite as they await clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on potential interest rate rises and as some oil producers continued to struggle to beef up output. Brent crude futures gained 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.47...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy