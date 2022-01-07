ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests

 5 days ago
ALMATY (Reuters) – Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city on Friday after days of violence, and the Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising. A day after Moscow sent paratroopers...

