Another bad inflation report is on tap this morning, with consumer prices expected to have jumped 7% in December from a year ago. That would be the eight straight month of a figure higher than 5%, and the third consecutive month above 6%. It would also represent the biggest annual increase since February 1982, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is even forecast to rise 5.4% Y/Y .

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO