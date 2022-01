The Milwaukee Bucks will be returning home after losing 2 straight to the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee was firing on all cylinders to open the game, but that soon faded as the Bucks went into an offensive dry spell and trailed 28-19 at the end of the first quarter. Milwaukee was able to claw their way back into the game taking a 1 point lead into the halftime break. The third quarter was all Hornets as the offense couldn’t be stopped on their way to taking a 83-74 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bucks held the Hornets to only 19 points in the final quarter, however the Bucks themselves were not productive offensively and it was not enough as they would drop the game by a score of 103-99.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO