Weather Alert: Frigid Air, Watch For Icy Side Streets Through Dawn Saturday

Frigid temperatures now through dawn Saturday. Wet slushy surfaces left over from Friday will freeze into black ice.

Here’s a full list of the snowfall reports from Friday morning’s snowstorm from the National Weather Service.

Black Ice Alert Now Through Early Saturday Morning

Bright sunshine Saturday morning and very cold at daybreak. Temperatures only 15° at 7am

SATURDAY MORNING FORECAST 6:00AM

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 2:00PM

SATURDAY EVENING FORECAST 6:00PM

WEEKEND FORECAST

Looking forward to this weekend– we are tracking some more cold weather with highs struggling to get up into the 30s on Saturday, but it will be dry and sunny with diminishing winds. Sunday we warm up slightly and start the day off-dry but as we head into the late afternoon and evening rain showers will be moving in.

Pinpoint Weather 12

