Savers raided pots intended for their first home or their retirement as the coronavirus pandemic squeezed finances last year.Some £34 million in Lifetime Isa withdrawal charges were recorded in the 2020/21 tax year – more than three times the £10 million total the year before.The figures were highlighted by Hargreaves Lansdown which made a freedom of information (FOI) request to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The sharp increase was recorded despite withdrawal charges being temporarily reduced between March 6 2020 and April 5 2021.Lifetime Isas, also known as Lisas, come with a 25% Government bonus.Withdrawal charges spiralled in the last...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO