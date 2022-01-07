Bad Omens Premiere “Artificial Suicide” Music Video

Vein.fm‘s new studio album has officially been christened “This World Is Going To Ruin You“. A March 04th release date has been slated for the effort via Closed Casket Activities in North America, while Nuclear Blast will be handling the release in all other territories. The group...
Drug Church‘s new single “World Impact” went up online today, arriving as the latest single from their fourth studio album “Hygiene“. A March 11th release date stands for that outing via Pure Noise Records. The song arrived via Stereogum, who are also running an interview with the group’s vocalist Patrick Kindlon.
Progressive death metal outfit Arkaik are gearing up for their new album, Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts, out March 11th via The Artisan Era. Today (4th), the group has teamed up with Metal Insider to ring in the new year with a video for their new single “Wayward Opulence.”. “We’re...
September 2021 brought the release of a new album named Human Erase by the Minneapolis-based extreme metal band Coffin Rites, preceded by a full premiere at Decibel, which rightly acclaimed the album as “one of the year’s most crazed black/death records”, but one that would also appeal to hardcore kids alike. “It has mood, menace, and a barrage of riffs like a doomsday air strike.”
UK Industrial Metal duo Omnibael has shared an apocalyptic new video for their single “The Repetition” – which you can see here at Ghost Cult at the link below! The band will release their new album Rain Soaks The Earth Where They Lie via Cruel Nature Recordings on February 4th, 2022. The video matches the aesthetic of the music perfectly – harrowing, anxious, and bleak, much like these times. The band has already earned some raves for their output and live performances, and now they have our attention too! Watch “The Repetition” now!
Five Finger Death Punch have released a music video for their past track “The Tragic Truth“. That song previously saw a release as a bonus track included with the iTunes and vinyl releases of their platinum-certified 2011 album “American Capitalist“. The group decided to revisit it now in celebration of the 42nd birthday of their frontman Ivan Moody.
Naomi premieres on The CW on Jan. 11, 2022. Review by Samantha Nelson. While the first episode of Naomi has some cheesy dialogue and tries a bit too hard to show how cool its protagonist is, the central mystery of the series presents a lot of potential. Setting the show outside of the standard Arrowverse gives The CW a chance to refresh its take on the genre while providing exciting crossover potential.
The Weeknd kicked off 2022 with a bang as his fifth studio album Dawn FM has now been finally released to the public. And after teasing multiple trailers leading up to the launch day, the Toronto-born crooner has also accompanied the drop with his first visual for “Sacrifice” — track number five off of the new record.
Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
Late last year, Swedish singer/songwriter Tilde shared her new sophomore record, Pink Moon, her latest collection of stark soul balladry. Capturing the passionate emotional heights of love and the cascading depths of heartbreak, Tilde pulls from soulful touchstones old and new, from Nina Simone to Lana Del Rey. Today she’s back again with the accompanying video for the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.
Emerging Americana artist Yardan, aka Steve Yardan, introduces “Buzzin’ Fly,” which is not only his debut single but an alluring re-imagining of a song by Tim Buckley, the father of Jeff Buckley. Produced and arranged by Andrew Hendryx, the mandolinist for Americana band Yarn, “Buzzin’ Fly” features...
Hatebreed have released a live performance-themed music video for their track “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)“. The video was filmed amid their touring on last year’s ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year‘ alongside Megadeth, Lamb Of God and Trivium. Yesterday (January 11th) saw the announcement of a spring...
French crust/hardcore/grind practioners Feral unveiled new music video "The Great Reset". New album 'Spiritual Void' to be released on January 21st and CD/LP/Tape & Digital through Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries. About 6 years after the official release of their debut full-length effort 'Doomwalk', French crust/hardcore/grind practioners FERAL...
Abbath‘s third full-length album “ ” has been announced for a March 25th release on Season Of Mist. A music video was shot with director Francisco Munoz for the first single, “Dream Cull“, and is available below. Pre-orders for the record, which was produced by Endre Kirkesola, can be obtained here.
On Season 2, 90 Day Fiance was just getting off the ground. Jason Hitch was on that season, at the time on his romantic journey with Cassia Tavares. The married before divorcing in 2018 after some very public disagreements and even an arrest. Now, Jason has passed away at the...
Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
Jillian Michaels has responded to claims that she used to 'spit on people' at restaurants. The 47-year-old personal trainer took to her Instagram on Friday to address the allegations made by ex Jackie Warner. Warner, 53, made the comments about her ex Michaels on a recent episode of the Hot...
Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
